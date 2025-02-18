Dimapur: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan stressed the need for the citizens of the country to understand and appreciate each other’s differences while celebrating our shared values, as India is a land of unparalleled beauty, rich traditions and diverse cultures.

Addressing the flagging-in ceremony of the national integration tour at Kohima garrison of Assam Rifles on Tuesday, Ganesan said: “I am sure this tour has shown us how such interactions and experiences can foster mutual respect, understanding and unity among our people.”

Ganesan said he was glad to know that this initiative, organized by 13 Assam Rifles, started on February 4 and culminated on Tuesday, bringing together 16 enthusiastic students and four dedicated teachers from various colleges in Kohima.

The tour team visited the cities of Mumbai and Pune and also the beautiful landscapes and beaches of Goa.

“It is truly heart-warming to see the glimpses of their experiences and hear about the profound impact this tour has had on their lives,” he said.

The governor extended his gratitude to Assam Rifles for their commitment to promoting national integration and for organising this tour.

He added that the efforts put in to nurture the spirit of unity among the youth are commendable and deserve appreciation.

Ganesan hoped that the lessons learned and the memories created during this tour will inspire all to work towards a more united and integrated India.

He also urged more students and teachers to join such initiatives in the future, as these tours are not just about travel, they are about building bridges, forging friendships and nurturing a sense of national pride and unity.

“It is through such initiatives that we can truly understand and appreciate the diversity that defines our nation and work towards a future where harmony and understanding prevail,” he added.