Nagaland: Google maps misleads Assam police, sparks local clash

Guwahati: A GPS navigation error caused a team of 16 Assam Police officers to stray into Nagaland during a raid, leading to their detention and an attack by locals.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night when the officers from Jorhat District Police were pursuing a criminal near a tea garden, mistakenly believing the area was within Assam’s borders.

Relying on directions from Google Maps, the team inadvertently crossed into Mokokchung district of Nagaland.

Local residents, mistaking the armed officers for intruders, detained and attacked them, resulting in one officer sustaining injuries.

The confusion stemmed from the GPS initially identifying the location as part of Assam but later revealing it to be within Nagaland’s territory.

The situation was resolved after the Mokokchung Superintendent of Police intervened. A rescue team from Nagaland Police arrived at the scene and ensured the safe release of the Assam Police personnel.

This incident highlights the challenges of operating in areas with complex inter-state borders and underscores the importance of accurate navigation in critical operations.