Dimapur: After reports of Amur Falcons being hunted in Wokha, Nagaland, the forest department has urged people to refrain from hunting the migratory bird.

DFO Suman Shivashankar Sivachar WM, has called on all to refrain from hunting Amur falcons.

Shivashankar expressed regret over the incident and said that forest personnel are doing their best to protect wildlife, despite difficulties.

He reminded the public that poaching of Amur falcons and other animals is illegal and unethical.

“The recognition and global reputation of Wokha is largely due to these magnificent birds,” Shivashankar said.

He added that Amur falcons have been declared as the “state guest of Nagaland” and are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. Trapping, killing, and selling Amur falcons is a criminal offence punishable with three years of rigorous imprisonment and/or a fine.

The DFO urged the public to cooperate with forest personnel and report any suspicious activity.

He also appealed to village councils to play a role in protecting Amur falcons and other wildlife.