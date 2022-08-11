Mokokchung: At least two people were injured while property would in multiple lakhs have been reported to be damaged during incessant rain triggering flash floods and landslides in Mangkolemba sub-division of Mokokchung district on Wednesday.

Due to the situation, Mangkolemba has reportedly been cut off from the rest of the district.

The rain started in the wee hours of Wednesday and has caused massive destruction across the area.

Eastern Mirror reported that during the rain and flash floods, a labour camp located at the Khar-Mongchen junction was swept away.

Two persons were severely injured during this but there were no reports of any casualties.

Several vehicles are now stuck under the debris carried in by the floods.

The vehicles include tipper trucks and excavators among others.

It was also reported that a bridge connecting Kumpani Ward and Tzutayong Ward to Mangkolemba (Longtho-Mangkolemba road) is in a quite risky condition and might fall off if vehicles continue to ply over it.