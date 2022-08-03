DIMAPUR: The Nagaland government will launch a scheme for financial assistance for administering road safety advocacy.

The Nagaland government has also decided to award people and organizations for their outstanding work in the field of road safety.

The Nagaland motor vehicle department, in a notification, on Wednesday, said the objective of the scheme is to stimulate and provide opportunities to various agencies and academic institutions accredited/affiliated to or recognized as a university or deemed universities by UGC, through participation, to create awareness of road safety with a focus on a result-oriented outcome and reduction in road fatalities through behavioural changes.

The scheme further aims to ensure active participation of all stakeholders such as the state government, corporate houses, auto industry and their associations, universities, institutions, non-governmental organisations and the society at large to improve the road safety scenario.

It will provide financial assistance to various agencies engaged in the activities to propagate road safety messages among citizens and recognize those making positive contributions in the field of road safety with some awards.