DIMAPUR: The Nagaland government has ordered the establishment of responsible sanitation authorities (RSAs) and sanitation response units (SRUs) at the district level in the state.

This was informed by Nagaland chief secretary J Alam on Wednesday.

A notification was issued by the Nagaland government in this regard.

Nagaland chief secretary J Alam said in partial modification of the July 27, 2022, notification issued by the state urban development department, the Governor of Nagaland is pleased to order the establishment of RSAs and SRUs at the district level in the state to eliminate hazardous manual cleaning of sewers and septic tanks as per the Prevention of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act (PEMSRA) 2013.

The urban development department notification had already notified the terms of reference for the role of RSAs and SRUs, norms of SRUs for different categories of cities, the composition of SRUs, and duties and responsibilities of various personnel of SRUs.