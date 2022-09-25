KOHIMA: The Nagaland government has failed to submit utilisation certificates (UCs) for 251 projects worth Rs 609.07 crore.

This was revealed by the comptroller and auditor general (CAG) in a report.

The CAG stated that the Nagaland govern failed to submit UCs for projects spanning over 10 financial years.

As on March 2021, 173 UCs for projects worth Rs 396.47 crore were due for submission from 2011-12 to 2019-20, while 2020-21 had the highest outstanding of 78 UCs for projects worth Rs 212.60 crore, the CAG stated.

The CAG stated that non-submission of utilisation certificates raises the risk of funds being misappropriated.

Non-submission of UCs by Nagaland, might also result in the state losing out on central funds.

The major defaulting departments were Rural Development — Rs 184.35 crore, Planning and Coordination — 166.54 crore, and Education — Rs 73.65 crore.