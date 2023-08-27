Guwahati: Dr Shürhozelie Liezietsu, former Chier Minister and president of the Naga People’s Front (NPF), has reiterated his party’s opposition to the Forest Conservation Amendment Act, 2023 in Nagaland.

He said that the Act would undermine the unique land ownership system of Nagaland and would not be suitable for the region.

He also called for the Nagaland Legislative Assembly to pass a resolution opposing the Act.

Dr Shürhozelie said that the Act would lead to significant problems in Nagaland, even if it were to be enforced.

He urged the Naga people to outright reject the Act, without considering its merits or demerits.

He said that land is a vital asset for the Nagas and that any infringement on their land rights would not be tolerated.

Dr Shürhozelie also spoke about the importance of culture and language in shaping society. He said that language is a medium of communication that fosters unity and understanding among people.