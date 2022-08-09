KOHIMA: The Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO), on Tuesday, held a massive public rally demanding a separate state.

The public rally was held in six districts in Nagaland demanding creation of a separate state of “Frontier Nagaland”.

People in big numbers, belonging to the tribes is Eastern Nagaland, took part in the rally, which was organised by the ENPO.

The ENPO is the apex body of seven tribal organizations in Mon, Tuensang, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak and Shamator districts of Nagaland.

The ENPO claims that the areas represented by the organisation lags behind in aspects of development, education and infrastructure.

During the rally, business establishments, educational institutions and other offices remained shut in solidarity with the ENPO’s demand for a separate state.

People from all walks of life joined the rally.

ENPO representative also submitted memorandums over their demand for a separate state to the deputy commissioners of their respective districts.