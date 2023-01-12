Dimapur: In the run-up to the assembly elections in Nagaland, six deputy commissioners of the state have warned that the declaration of village/area/range consensus candidates by public/range/area organisations/village councils is a violation of various election-related laws and offence under the Indian Penal Code.

The DCs of Zunheboto, Dimapur, Peren, Wokha, Mokokchung and Niuland, in similar notifications, said undue influence in elections, including interference or any attempt to interfere with the free exercise of electoral rights by any means such as the threat of injury/restraint, is an offence under Sections 171C, 339 and 340 of the IPC.

Under Section 125 of Representation of the People Act 1951, any attempt to promote enmity between classes in connection with elections on grounds of religion, race, caste, community or language constitutes an electoral offence and is also punishable under Sections 153A, 153B, 295A and 505 (2) of IPC, they said.

The notification said the Election Commission reiterated in its instructions No. 437/6/INST/2014 CC&BE dated 26.04.2014 prohibiting any organisation or group from activity or statement that amounts to an attack on the personal life of any person or is malicious or offends decency and morality.

Violation of the instructions by any organisation can also lead to debarment and denial of permission to hold any further programmes/activity, it said.

It added that the village councils being auxiliary to the administration under Section 15 of the Nagaland Village Council Act 1978 are bound to be neutral in matters related to elections.

The DCS asked all the public/range organisations/village councils to take due note of these provisions of law and refrain from the declaration of village/area/range consensus candidates or any other activity that subverts the free exercise of the electoral right by any means such as threats of injury or wrongful confinement.

They said any organisations/persons who violate the law will be dealt with strictly under the applicable penal provisions of the law.