Dimapur: The Nagaland police assured to ensure a peaceful and congenial atmosphere during the week-long Dimapur night carnival that began at the Naga Shopping Arcade in Supermarket in Dimapur on Thursday evening.

Dimapur Commissioner of Police Kevithuto Sophie made the assurance while addressing the inaugural programme of the carnival as the guest of honour.

His assertion came in the wake of social media reports that night carnivals in Dimapur, Chumoukedima and Niuland have become gambling dens and open drinking spaces.

Sophie pointed out that decent people are not attending such kinds of programmes because of such an unpleasant atmosphere.

He challenged the organisers and everyone concerned to do away with all illegal activities to enable all citizens to come and relax at the carnival peacefully.

“Every one of us should be a part of creating a sensible atmosphere so that the people can come and enjoy,” Sophie stressed.

“Let us try to give our best to give the best of carnivals to all the citizens,” he appealed.

Sophie lauded the organisers for organising night carnivals to give some breathing space to the Dimapurians to relax.

Like the previous years, the 11th edition of the carnival is also being organised by the Dimapur Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Dimapur district administration.

Various stalls have been put up at the carnival to cater to delicious cuisine and fast food and play games.