Suroj Barman

Haflong: Ahead of the crucial election for the 13th Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC) in Assam on January 8, Chief Executive Member Debolal Gorlosa urged the people of Dima Hasao to maintain peace and tranquility throughout the process.

He appealed to voters to set an example of free and fair elections, saying it would bring “name and fame” to the district.

Addressing reporters at his official residence in Haflong, CEM Gorlosa announced that the BJP party’s list of candidates will be finalized by December 17th or 18th. He confirmed that the party will field 28 candidates across all 28 constituencies.

“The high number of applicants from within the BJP reflects the party’s growing popularity in Dima Hasao,” Gorlosa said.

He said that party tickets will be awarded based on merit, with a focus on individuals who have served the community at the grassroots level.

A team from the state BJP is currently visiting each constituency to assess the efforts of potential candidates.

Gorlosa assured that party tickets will be distributed fairly and transparently, based on individual merit and popularity.

He urged ticket seekers to remain united and supportive of the party’s decision, even if their candidacy is not chosen.

“The BJP is known for its discipline and unity,” he said, “and I believe our workers will understand that the party can only field one candidate per constituency.”

The BJP’s election campaign will focus on two key pillars: peace and development. Gorlosa expressed confidence that the people of Dima Hasao will recognize the party’s commitment to both and lend their support.

“If you truly desire peace and progress for our district, then I urge you to vote for the BJP. With your trust, we can make Dima Hasao one of the top five districts in Assam,” he added.