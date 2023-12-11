BHOPAL: Senior BJP leader Mohan Yadav has been announced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

58-year-old Mohan Yadav, a three-time MLA from Ujjain, was part of his predecessor Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s cabinet.

Mohan Yadav will also have two deputies: Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla.

He expressed gratitude to the BJP for the move and said that the party made a small worker of the party as the chief minister.

“I am a small worker of the party. I thank all of you, the state leadership and the central leadership. With your love and support, I will try to fulfil my responsibilities,” Yadav said.

Meanwhile, the BJP has shown the door to party veteran Shivraj Singh Chouhan, ending his run as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

However, Chauhan congratulated Mohan Yadav after he was named as the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Mohan Yadav’s appointment as the new CM of Madhya Pradesh is being widely seen as the end of the political road for Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Shivraj Singh Chouhan had, earlier, served as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh for four terms.

BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan tendered his resignation to governor Mangubhai C Patel at the Madhya Pradesh Raj Bhawan in Bhopal after party leader Mohan Yadav was elected as the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.