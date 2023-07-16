DIMAPUR: The police in Dimapur district of Nagaland have arrested as many as five members of the Nagaland Transparency, Public Rights Advocacy & Direct Action Organization (NTPRADAO).

The five NTPRADAO members have been arrested by the Dimapur police for threatening to attack Nagaland MLAs.

It may be mentioned here that the NTPRADAO, on June 29, had issued a notification stating that members of the organisation would “attack each of the 60 legislators’ official quarters and burn it down to ashes”.

The NTPRADAO made this threat while raising objection to the proposed implementation of a uniform civil code (UCC).

“The NTPRADAO organisation with its 3 (three) thousand plus members from all over 16 districts of Nagaland shall be compelled to storm and attack each of the 60 legislators’ official quarters and burn it down to ashes,” the organisation stated.

The NTPRADAO said that it would go ahead with the ‘attack’, “if the present 14th NLA succumbs to outside forces and pass a bill in support of the UCC (uniform civil code)”.

Christians, tribal areas likely to be exempted from uniform civil code: Nagaland government

People belonging to the Christian community and some tribal areas are likely to be exempted from the purview of the uniform civil code (UCC).

This was claimed by the Nagaland government.

The Nagaland government, in a statement, stated that the central government is mulling to exempt the Christians and some tribal belts from the purview of the uniform civil code (UCC).

This statement from the Nagaland government came after a delegation from the state led by chief minister Neiphiu Rio met union home minister Amit Shah on July 05 and had discussions over the issue.

Union home minister Amit Shah assured that Christians and some pockets of tribal areas will be exempted from the scope of uniform civil code (UCC), the Nagaland government said.

“He (Amit Shah) in no uncertain terms assured the delegation that the Centre is actively considering for exemption of Christians and some tribal areas from the purview of the 22nd Law Commission’s exercise,” Nagaland government spokesperson and minister KG Kenye stated.\

He added: “This came as a great relief as it will avert major upheavals.”

It may be mentioned here that some sections in the Northeast states have raised objection to proposed implementation of the uniform civil code (UCC).

Strongest of the opposition to proposed implementation of the UCC has come from Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland, which are Christian-majority states.