Nagaland: CTAN, NNQF withdraw protest over recruitment row after Minister's assurance

Guwahati: The Combined Technical Association of Nagaland (CTAN) and the Nagaland NET Qualified Forum (NNQF) on Thursday announced the withdrawal of their planned protest against the Nagaland Cabinet’s decision to absorb 147 Assistant Professors and Librarians.

The development follows an assurance from Nagaland Higher Education Minister, Temjen Imna Along, to revoke the contentious order.

In a joint press statement, the organizations confirmed that the Higher Education Minister assured them during a high-level meeting on Thursday that he would revoke the controversial cabinet order.

The Minister also committed to forwarding the relevant file for official action by April 25, the statement asserted.

The statement added that concerns over the alleged bypassing of fair recruitment procedures triggered the protest, which they originally planned in opposition to the Nagaland Cabinet’s decision to absorb 147 Assistant Professors and Librarians.

