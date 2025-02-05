Dimapur: Peddlers use Nagaland as a transit route to traffic drugs from Myanmar via Manipur to other states, claimed Nagaland police officials.

In response, the state police have intensified efforts with vehicle checks, raids, and monitoring hotels and restaurants to prevent the entry of synthetic drugs and psychotropic substances.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

At a press conference at Chumoukedima police complex on Wednesday, IGP (CID) Vikram Khalate sais the Nagaland police’s strong commitment to tackling drug-related crimes.

He mentioned the systems in place that allow the police to analyze and operate in real time whenever they receive information on drug transport through the state.

Khalate reported that in the last two weeks, the police seized more than 2 kg of heroin, valued at over Rs 15 crore, and registered seven cases.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Three cases were filed under the Dimapur commissionerate of police, while four were registered in Kohima.

In total, 14 people were arrested in connection with these cases.

In 2024, the police registered 199 cases of drug trafficking and arrested 343 people. Among them, 60 main drug traffickers were detained under the NDPS Act.

The seizures from last year included 545.3 kg of ganja, 1,010.9 kg of opium, 15 kg of heroin, 1.99 kg of brown sugar, 694 grams of crystal meth, 57,794 tablets, 191,956 synthetic drugs, and 17,290 bottles of cough syrup.

Khalate pointed out that drug suppliers are mainly based in Manipur, and they use Nagaland as a transit route to supply drugs to Assam and other states.

Dimapur Commissioner of Police Kevithuto Sophie added that Nagaland become a key transit point, with drugs coming from Myanmar to Manipur.

The drugs, then transported to places like Manza and Lahorijan in Karbi Anglong, Assam, via Dimapur.

Sophie urged the public to report suspicious activities by calling the police, assuring that callers’ identities would remain confidential.