DIMAPUR: Nagaland Congress has rejected the state government’s claim of development in backward areas of the state.

Nagaland Congress provided a list of fund distribution for road construction in the state during 2018 to 2022 to substantiate its point.

Nagaland Congress said the state government of the day talks about backward area development but the ‘figures’ speak otherwise.

On December 17, Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio, while speaking at the inaugural programme of Government Polytechnic Institute at Hukphang in Longleng district, said his government is for equal share of development of the whole state irrespective of districts and tribes.

Nagaland Congress said at a total of Rs 5241.80 crore was allocated for Kohima, Dimapur, Phek, Mon, Wokha and Zunheboto districts under ‘interstate and economic importance and central and infrastructure’ during 2018 to 2022.

However, Nagaland Congress said, Mokokchung, Tuensang, Longleng, Kiphire, Peren and Noklak districts did not receive any funds in the category during the period.

Under Bharatmala Pariyojana Road Scheme, the Nagaland Congress said, Rs 4895.49 crore was allocated to Kohima, Dimapur and Phek districts while the remaining districts did not get any funds under this category too.

“This is what Congress calls injustice and inequality. This is what we call corruption,” Nagaland Congress said.

It added that there are no roads except National Highway activities in the state.

The Nagaland Congress said its office has relevant documents if anybody wants details.

“Many projects are unverifiable according to the CAG report. Unverifiable means there is nothing on the ground. We have no roads but we have many work orders,” it said.

It further said the NITI AYOG has classified Nagaland as the worst-performing state.

The Nagaland Congress pointed out that funds are only the due share of the state and every Union ministry has a share for every state which is nothing special.

Saying that the government of India is spending in terms of Rs 100 lakh crore for roads in the country, the Congress said Nagaland, in comparison, is given “bird feed not even chicken feed”.