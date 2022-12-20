DIMAPUR: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio launched the Nagaland state disaster management information system (NSDMIS) and decentralised relief payout system (DRPS) at the chief minister’s residential complex in Kohima.

According to an official statement, the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) is on the path towards developing a decentralised relief payment system to fulfill the obligation of timely relief payment to the communities/families affected by extreme weather disaster events.

The DRPS has been developed to provide easy access to relief services to the citizens and mainstream an instant and timely relief payment system for the affected community.

Embarking on BlockChain Technology as a powerful way to enhance or supplant traditional relief payment systems, the NSDMA forges instant relief payment to the remote parts of the state through this platform.

The NSDMIS and DRPS are a seamless relief payment software platform powered by BlockChain Technology built by the NSDMA and supported by the InsuResilience Solution Fund (ISF) from the Frankfurt Institute of Finance and Management, Germany.

The ISF promotes the development of innovative and sustainable climate risk insurance products in developing and emerging countries to improve the resilience of poor and vulnerable households against the impacts of climate change and natural disasters.

The NSDMIS has been developed to simplify the core operations of the NSDMA that include keeping a record of disasters and funding assistance to disaster-affected people, keeping track of weather patterns to anticipate and mitigate disasters and all aspects related to disasters and disaster reduction and mitigation in line with global frameworks such as Sendai and Hyogo Frameworks.

The NSDMIS is unique software, a first-of-its-kind in India, which provides a great opportunity for the NSDMA to gain recognition nationally as well as globally.