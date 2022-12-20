KOHIMA: A breakthrough in the vexed Naga political issue is highly unlikely to happen before the Christmas celebrations in Nagaland.

This was stated by chief minister of Nagaland Neiphiu Rio.

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio said that all the Naga negotiators have returned to the state from New Delhi for the Christmas celebrations.

Talks will resume only after this festive season, the Nagaland chief minister said.

He also added that the Nagaland government has apprised the Naga groups that the state government must not be held responsible if the peace talks don’t reach a logical conclusion before the Nagaland assembly elections.

He said that the Nagaland government is only a facilitator in the Naga peace process.

“I have told them that when election is announced, we have to participate in it and that should not be misunderstood,” Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio said.

The Union government has been holding separate talks with the NSCN-IM and the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) since 1997 and 2017 respectively.

In 2015, the central government signed Framework Agreement with the NSCN-IM and Agreed Position with the NNPGs in 2017.

Although the NNPGs have agreed to continue dialogue after signing if a final deal to the Naga political issue, the NSCN-IM has been adamant to its demand for grant of a separate flag and constitution prior to the signing of the final pact.