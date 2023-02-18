Dimapur: The Congress has sought a response from the BJP on three issues to go into a debate with it.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said there can be no debate with the BJP if it does not clarify these issues. Ramesh sought BJP’s clarification on its 2018 Nagaland assembly elections promise “election for solution”. “After five years where is the solution to the Naga issue,” he asked.

Ramesh said eight years have passed since the signing of the Framework Agreement but no solution has come by.

He asked the BJP if it will not disturb Article 371 (A) which preserves, protects and promote the identity of the Nagas.

The Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP asked the saffron party whether it will condemn and dissociate itself from Janajati Dharma Sanskriti Suraksha Manch (JDSSM) demand on the reservation issue of tribals.

“There can be no debate if the BJP does clarify on these issues and it will be a complete waste of time,” he said.

Ramesh further asked what the BJ’s stand on the Uniform Civil Code in respect of Nagaland.

He said a party that created Nagaland and created Article 371 (A) can only protect and promote the identity of the Naga people. He added that only Congress can bring harmony, peace and development to Nagaland.

The Congress leader asked where are the 4,150 roads in Nagaland as displayed in the BJP hoardings in Dimapur.

He said the biggest failure of the BJP-NDPP government in Nagaland was to provide road connectivity and reliable electricity supply.

“It is a five-year story of broken promises,” Ramesh said.