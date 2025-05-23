Dimapur: The newly constituted Committee on Environment and Climate Change of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, led by MLA Achumbemo Kikon as its chairperson, conducted spot verification of garbage dumping sites in Dimapur and Chumoukedima to assess the waste management system there.

Kikon was accompanied by two members of the seven-member committee, MLAs Zhalheo Rio and Z Nyusietho Nyuthe.

The team also undertook inspection of three rivers in Dimapur and Chumoukedima – Dhansiri, Chathe, and Pagla- to get a first-hand report of sources of their pollution and initiate long-term measures to clean and rejuvenate them.

After the inspection, the team held a meeting with urban local body councilors of Dimapur Municipal Council, Chumoukedima Town Council, and East Dimapur Town Council to find ways to resolve the problems of waste management, sanitation, and pollution.

Later, addressing a press conference, Kikon said the committee would focus on proper waste management, noise and air pollution, human-animal conflict, and pollution of rivers.

He said the meeting participants agreed that the three urban local bodies would issue an order on Saturday to stop the discharge of human waste into the rivers through septic tank pipes.

Kikon added that authorities would prohibit riverbed mining within the stretches of these rivers in Dimapur and Chumoukedima towns.

He said the DCs of the two districts would stop issuing permits for riverbed mining during the stress on the rivers in the towns from now on.

Kikon appealed to the citizens to segregate biodegradable and non-biodegradable wastes before dumping them in civic body-designated places.