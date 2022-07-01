Dimapur: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio urged the DCs of the state to be wiser in handling cases and delivering justice to the citizens when it comes to dealing with modern laws and instituted customary laws.

He also asked them to bring up the printed relevant laws in local dialects to let citizens understand them in a better way.

Addressing the inaugural programme of the two-day deputy commissioners’ conference being held at the commissioner’s office in Kohima on Friday, Rio said the DCs and SPs hold the prime posts in serving the country and the states and are the face of the state government.

He said being the administrative officers in the districts, the DCs should be more effective in maintaining law and order situations, exercising government policies, implementing the development activities effectively, and making them visible in the eyes of the public.

The CM said the administration and police should work together, terming them as husband and wife with all the responsibilities vested upon them in making the district prosperous.

Rio also pointed out that being the administrative heads, the DCs are expected to possess leadership qualities in taking the decision and timely action in any matter.

Dwelling on land pattas, he asked the DCs to get pattas of the government lands at the earliest to avoid land disputes.

He also suggested creation of public parks and other utilities that will improve the living standards of the people with a sense of responsibility in the districts.

With the monsoon setting in, Rio directed the DCs and the line departments to immediately coordinate with the District Disaster Management Authority and get the incident response team active and ready for any calamity.

Rio also asked the DCs to be very careful and sensitive in dealing with census operations to avoid mistakes and also create awareness regarding COVID-19.

He further urged the DCs to build a good and cordial relationship with tribal hohos (bodies), civil society organisations, NGOs, churches and politicians of the districts to take them forward.

The day-long programme on the first day of the conference included review of law and order matters with participation of DGP, Aadhar, border affairs, land records, village councils and gaon burhas (village heads), civil administration works division, State Election Commission and establishment matters including rationalisation of dobashis (interpreters).