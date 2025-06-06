Dimapur: In a landmark initiative to promote and preserve the rich handloom and handicraft tradition of Nagaland, chief minister Neiphiu Rio inaugurated the new state emporium complex in Kohima on Friday.

The seven-storey facility will serve as a hub for Naga handloom, handicrafts, and cultural promotion of the state.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Addressing the gathering, Rio emphasised the cultural and economic importance of the new facility, calling it a “beacon of identity and opportunity”.

He expressed appreciation for all those involved in the successful completion of the project. He

“Our state’s diversity, embodied in over 17 major tribes, gives rise to a rich tapestry of customs, attire, and traditional artistry. Every motif and weave tells a story. We must preserve and promote these with authenticity and pride,” Rio stressed.

He urged for proper documentation and quality control in the sector, noting the need to archive traditional songs, artefacts, textiles, and cuisines.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“Authenticity must not be diluted. Designs must be approved by tribal authorities before production. Let us protect the integrity of our culture even as we adapt for broader markets,” he said.

Rio also advocated collaboration between professional designers and local artisans, promotion of Naga cuisine, and structured systems for value addition.

“Let us not merely export raw materials, but create finished products that showcase the richness of our traditions,” he said while calling on private and government partners to invest in skills, institutions, and marketing efforts that elevate Nagaland’s craftsmanship to global standards.

One of the key highlights of the day was the formal launch of the Naga Unity Shawl, an initiative aimed at visually representing the collective identity of the Naga people across tribal lines.