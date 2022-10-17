DIMAPUR: Intensive beneficiary enrolment drive fortnight for Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme (CMHIS) in Nagaland will commence from October 18.

The fortnight will be held to facilitate beneficiary enrolment and Ayushman card generation in Nagaland.

The registration will be free of cost during this fortnight.

However, the registration centres will charge the beneficiaries up to a maximum of Rs 20 for every beneficiary household registered, taking their consent for creating Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) and Aadhaar eKYC collection for generation of Ayushman Card for at least one beneficiary in the household to meet their operational expenses.

The Nagaland government said that beneficiary enrolment and Ayushman card generation are mandatory to avail the benefits under the scheme.

It requested all the citizens to register their family or update their family details either by themselves or through various registration centres and obtain the Ayushman card for every member of the family free of cost during the fortnight observance.

The details of the eligibility criteria and the KYC documents required for registration.

The list of primary health centres or community health centres empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) CMHIS and partner beneficiary identification system (BIS) operators or agencies in the state as well as details of empanelled card vendor at district and block levels is available in the website at https://cmhis.nagaland.gov.in.

On verification and approval of the application for registration, the applicant will get a confirmation message over his or her registered mobile number along with the household ID assigned to his or her family.

Using the household ID and following mandatory Aadhaar eKYC collection, Ayushman Card is issued to every member of the beneficiary household or family free of cost by the empanelled card vendor.

The scheme has been categorised into CMHIS Employees and Pensioners (EP) and CMHIS (general).

The CMHIS, a first of its kind in Nagaland, was launched by chief minister Neiphiu Rio on October 14 for the people of the state to alleviate their financial hardships due to hospitalisation expenses and prevent inaccessibility to medical care on account of unaffordability.