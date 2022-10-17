KOHIMA: The ministry of home affairs (MHA) has approved an advance release of funds to Nagaland for undertaking flood relief measures in the state.

The MHA, on Monday, approved advance release of Rs 17.20 crores to Nagaland under the state disaster response fund (SDRF).

The fund has been released for undertaking relief measures in the wake of floods and landslides during the monsoon season of 2022.

The approved amount of Rs 17.20 crore is the second installment of the central share of the SDRF to be released in advance to Nagaland, for 2022-23.

During the current financial year, the central government released an amount of Rs 8764 crore as the first installment of the central share of SDRF to 24 states including Nagaland.

Many areas in Nagaland witnessed incessant rainfall during most part of the monsoon season in 2022.

While, floods wreaked havoc in plain belt of Nagaland, the hilly areas were witness of massive landslides.