Dimapur: The Nagaland government has decided to close all police and other check gates, except the existing inter-state check gates, forthwith.

This is done to combat the alleged illegal collection of money from the vehicles at check gates and other locations in the state.

An official release on Thursday said the Governor of Nagaland is pleased to order the closure of all check gates to prevent and curb the illegal collection of money from vehicles by any entity or individual with immediate effect.

The state government said though it had issued several directives in the past to curb the illegal collection of money from the vehicles, reports continue to be received alleging illegal collection of money on roads and at various check gates by organizations, groups, and government agencies, private individuals, etc.

It also ordered that the check gates set up by the departments, including by municipal and town councils, will also be immediately closed throughout the state, except for the interstate check gates, which may function till May 31. Beyond that date, these check gates will function only after obtaining the specific approval of the home department.

If anywhere in the state a check gate by any organization, group, or private individual has been set up or functioning, for whatsoever reasons, will be removed or closed forthwith.

The release said in the event of additional inter or intra-district check gates required for unavoidable reasons by any department, including the police department, in any part of the state, the matter will be referred through the administrative head of department or head of the department concerned with justifications to the home department for consideration. Only after getting prior approval from the government, the check gate will be set up by the department concerned, it said.

The government directed that after closing the check gate at any location in compliance with this order, every department concerned will dismantle and completely remove any temporary structure/building standing at the location and being used by it to obviate the possibility of anyone else misusing the structure/space left behind for illegal collections purposes.

The deputy commissioner in every district has been asked to constitute an inspection team comprising the ADC(HQ), additional SP or additional DCP, district transport officer, and the district public relations officer. The inspection team will be responsible for ensuring that there is no check gate functional on any road in the district in violation of this order.