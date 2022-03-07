DIMAPUR: A five-day certificate course on counselling and thematic issues to train participants on a 12-step treatment module on drugs addiction and their medical psychological effects and alcohol abuse was held at Dimapur in Nagaland from March 3 to March 7.

As many as 24 participants from Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland attended the training course where they were also trained on concept of drug addiction counseling, skills in drug addiction, conflict resolution, counseling technique, importance of self-care in counseling, behavioral change communication, documentation, understanding women and substance abuse and management and working with families of addicts and relapse management.

The programme was organised by the state-level coordinating agency, Kripa Foundation Nagaland, in association with Union ministry of social justice and empowerment and Nagaland social welfare department.

The participants were also taken for a field visit to Shalom Rehabilitation Centre, Chumukedima was made on March 6, where an interaction with the staff of the centre was held.

Certificates were awarded to all the participants by assistant director, social welfare department, Wango Langsym.

Nagaland minister for higher and technical education Temjen Imna Along expressed appreciation to Kripa Foundation Nagaland for organising the event.

“Appreciate Kripa Foundation, Nagaland for taking the initiative of organizing the Certificate Course on Counselling and Thematic Issues,” Along tweeted on Monday. He hoped that this initiative will guide the participants in their walks of life.