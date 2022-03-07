The exit polls results for the Assembly elections that were held in the states of Manipur, Punjab, Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are out.

Manipur:

P-MARQ exit polls results released by Republic TV shows BJP retaining power in Manipur.

Manipur prediction as per India News: BJP – 23-28 | Congress – 10-14

Manipur prediction as per Republic-TV: BJP – 27-31 | Congress – 11-17

Manipur prediction as per Zee News-DESIGNBOXED: BJP – 32-38 | Congress – 12-17

Uttar Pradesh:

BJP set to win Uttar Pradesh, say early exit polls.

Three exit polls show the BJP+ bagging over 200 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Samajwadi Party appears to pose a tight contest to the BJP, predict exit polls.

Metrize predicts BJP will win 262-277 seats, while SP is projected to come second with 119-134 seats in UP.

Punjab:

AAP is set to be the largest party in Punjab, shows four exit polls.

According to India Today-Axis, AAP is all set to wrest power in Punjab.

India Today-Axis seat share projection for Punjab: AAP – 76-90 | Congress – 19-31 | BJP+ – 1-4 | SAD+ – 7-11 (Total seats: 119).

Goa:

The BJP is likely to be largest party in Goa, say early exit polls.

Uttarakhand:

BJP, Congress in close contest in Uttarakhand, say early exit polls.

ETG Research seat share projection for Uttarakhand: BJP – 38 | Cong – 30 | AAP – 1 (Total seat: 70).

C-Voter seat share projection for Uttarakhand: BJP – 26-32 | Cong – 32-38 (Total seat: 70).

Times Now-Veto seat share projection for Uttarakhand: BJP – 37 | Cong – 31 | AAP – 1 | Others – 1 (Total seats: 70).