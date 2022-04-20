The central government has extended ceasefire agreement with three factions of NSCN by one year.

This was informed by the ministry of home affairs (MHA).

The MHA informed that the ceasefire agreements with NSCN-NK, NSCN-R and NSCN K-Khango have been extended by one year.

It was decided to extend the ceasefire agreements for a further period of one year with effect from April 28, 2022 to April 27, 2023 with NSCN-NK and NSCN-R and from April 18, 2022 to April 17, 2023 with NSCN K-Khango, a statement from the MHA said.

The ceasefire extension pacts were signed on Tuesday.

These outfits are breakaway factions of dominant groups NSCN-IM and NSCN-K.