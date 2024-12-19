New Delhi: BJP MP from Nagaland, Phangnon Konyak, has accused Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, of inappropriate behavior within the Parliament premises.

The allegations surfaced hours after reports emerged accusing Gandhi of causing injuries to two BJP parliamentarians.

Konyak, the first woman from Nagaland to be elected to the Rajya Sabha, claimed that Gandhi came uncomfortably close to her near the Parliament entrance, making her feel “extremely uncomfortable.”

She further alleged that Gandhi began yelling at her in the vicinity, which she termed a violation of parliamentary decorum.

“I say this with a very heavy heart. Today, while protesting peacefully, I was standing just below the staircase of Makar Dwar. Something happened to me, and I feel really disheartened. LoP Rahul Gandhi came in close proximity to me, and I felt extremely uncomfortable. He shouted at me, which I believe is unbecoming of the Leader of the Opposition. It is not that I cannot defend myself, but his behavior was inappropriate,” MP Konyak said in Parliament.

Following the incident, Konyak has written to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, detailing her allegations against Gandhi. She urged the Chairman to take cognizance of the matter and ensure the dignity of parliamentary proceedings is upheld.

“My dignity and self-esteem have been deeply hurt by LoP Rahul Gandhi,” she wrote in her letter. She also requested protection from the Chairman, submitting a formal notice regarding the incident.

“What I felt today was deeply disheartening. No lady member, including myself, should ever be made to feel this way. Therefore, I seek your protection in this matter,” she added.

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Thursday amid an uproar after Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Kiren Rijiju accused Rahul Gandhi of using force against women BJP MPs at the entrance steps of Parliament.

When the House reassembled at 2 p.m. after an earlier adjournment, BJP members raised the issue of Gandhi’s alleged misconduct and demanded an apology from him. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar attempted to bring order to the House, stating that he was looking into the BJP’s complaint.