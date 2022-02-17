The next session of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly will begin from March 19.

Nagaland governor Jagdish Mukhi has summoned the next session of Nagaland Assembly from March 19.

An official release stated that Nagaland governor Jagdish Mukhi “in the exercise of powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, has summoned the Eleventh Session of the Thirteenth Nagaland Legislative Assembly to meet at 9:30 AM on Saturday, the 19th March 2022, at the Nagaland Assembly Hall in Kohima”.

Several key issues related to the state are expected to be discussed in the next session of the Nagaland Assembly.

Among the top issues expected to be discussed in the Nagaland Assembly, the issue of Armed forces Special Powers Act (APSPA) is likely to be on the top.

Also read: Manipur elections 2022: Illegal cash & banned items seizures cross Rs 100 crore, informs state EC

Moreover, the Naga political issue is also expected to be discussed in the Assembly session.

Notably, Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio, on Wednesday, had stated that the ‘draconian’ AFSPA may stay imposed in the state until the Naga political issue is resolved.