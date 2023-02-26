SHILLONG: The Northeast state of Nagaland is all set for polling for the assembly elections in the state.

People of Nagaland will cast their votes to elect their representative on Monday (February 27).

Preparations have been completed for conducting free, fair and peaceful elections in the state of Nagaland.

Polling for elections to the 60-member Nagaland legislative assembly will be held in a single phase on Monday (February 27).

Voting in Nagaland will get underway at 7 am and will culminate at 4 pm.

Also read: Nagaland seals borders ahead of assembly polls

Personnel of central armed forces have been deployed in heavy numbers across Nagaland to ensure a violence-free and fair election.

The NDPP and the BJP are contesting the Nagaland assembly elections on the 40:20 seats sharing formula that both the parties adopted in the 2018 assembly elections in the state.

The Congress is contesting on 23 seats, the NPF in 22 and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) in 15.

A total of 183 candidates are in the fray in the Nagaland assembly elections.

Out of the total 183 candidates in Nagaland, only four are women candidates.