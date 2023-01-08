KOHIMA: The Congress party in Nagaland has exuded confidence that it will form the new government in the state after the assembly elections.

Nagaland Congress in-charge – Ranajit Mukherjee said that the UDA government in the state faces anti-incumbency after failing to conclude the Naga peace process.

He alleged that the ruling NDPP-BJP alliance in Nagaland deliberately stalled the implementation of a solution to the Naga political issue.

“There is an anti-incumbency across Nagaland and we are confident that Congress will form the next government,” Mukherjee said.

He added that the Congress stands for reaching an immediate solution to the Naga political issue.

“Congress in the only party opposing the BJP and NDPP in the state,” Nagaland Congress in-charge – Ranajit Mukherjee said,

He added: “We are sure that the electorate will vote us to power.”

He also informed that the top leaders of the Congress party in Nagaland, along with the office-bearers will sit for a meeting on January 10 in Dimapur to formulate an electoral roadmap.