KOHIMA: At least 225 candidates are in fray for elections to the 60 assembly constituencies in Nagaland.

Candidates belonging to 13 political parties, independents and “stand-by” have filed nominations for the upcoming Nagaland assembly elections.

According to sources, Mon in Nagaland has the highest number of candidates with 39, out of which five are “stand-by”.

Mon is followed by Mokokchung with 32 nominations.

There are altogether 25 Independent candidates, who are in fray for the Nagaland assembly elections.

The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and its BJP, fielded candidates in 40 and 20 constituencies respectively.

On the other hand, the Nagaland Congress has fielded candidates in 25 constituencies.

Meanwhile, the Naga People’s Front (NPF) has fielded 22 candidates, LJP-R fielded 17, National People’s Party (NPP) fielded 12, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) fielded 11, Republican Party of India (Athawale) fielded 8, Janata Dal (United) fielded 8, Rashtriya Janata Dal fielded 4, Rising People’s Party fielded one and the CPI fielded one.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on Wednesday and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is February 10.

Polling for the elections to the 60-member Nagaland legislative assembly in slated to be held in a single phase on February 27.

Counting of votes will be conducted on March 2.