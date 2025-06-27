Kohima: The Department of Power, Nagaland, has announced an emergency power shutdown scheduled for June 28, 2025, affecting key areas along the Civil Secretariat Road in Kohima.

The outage will take place from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM, impacting consumers connected to the 11KV Secretariat and 11KV Thizama feeders.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to the department, the power disruption is necessitated by the relocation of a double pole structure that has been rendered unstable due to a landslide triggered by persistent rainfall in the region.

Areas to be affected during the shutdown include Lower Bayavü, Khikha-Rüleizou, Merema, Thizama, and the Secretariat Area.

While the department is aiming to complete the maintenance work ahead of schedule, officials have urged residents in the affected zones to take necessary precautions and plan accordingly.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In a statement, the department appealed for public cooperation, emphasizing that the maintenance work is essential to ensure the safety and long-term reliability of the power supply infrastructure.