Imphal: Protests broke out during the Yaoshang festival at the Uchol area under the Andro police station in Imphal East district, Manipur, condemning an attempt to arrest a village volunteer.

Several women from multiple villages in the Imphal East district staged a sit-in protest, shouting slogans such as “Stop biased treatment among communities” and “Rehabilitate the Indian originals to their original homes.”

The All Andro Kendra Meira Paibis and the All Andro Kendra Clubs’ Association organized the sit-in protest in response to a March 11 incident where a team of Manipur police attempted to arrest Laishram Romen, a 30-year-old village volunteer, at his residence in Uchol under the Andro assembly constituency.

The protesting women, coming from villages like Keithelmanbi, Nongbram, Bitra, Nunggaipokpi, Top Laimanai, Poireikonjil, Angtha, Haokha, Uchup, and Andro, raised slogans such as “Flush out terrorists from Manipur.”

N. Gomti Devi, a protester, explained that the protest aimed to oppose the security forces’ crackdown on Meetei village volunteers.

She claimed that security forces conducted fewer combing operations in Kuki areas compared to Meitei areas.

In response to a media query, she stated that the ongoing crisis since May 3, 2023, has profoundly affected all communities.

She also charged that the government was responsible for the crisis in Manipur, alleging that they are promoting a divide-and-rule policy.

The Yaoshang festival, which began on March 14, will conclude on March 18 in Manipur.