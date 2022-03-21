DIMAPUR: Police in Nagaland’s Dimapur have seized 999 rounds of 9mm calibre ammunition from an auto rickshaw in Chumukedima.

Five persons were also arrested by the police in connection with the recovery and seizure.

The consignment of ammunition was recovered and seized on Sunday, authorities informed on Monday.

In a statement, Dimapur DCP (crime) and PRO said based on credible input regarding trading of ammunition in and around Chumukedima, the police launched a special operation and seized the ammunition along with five individuals.

A case has been registered with Diphupar police station under sections 120B/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), r/w sec 25(1A) (1AA) (1B)(a)/29 (a)(b) of the arms act.