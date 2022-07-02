Dimapur: In a hit-and-run case, five persons were killed and three others injured in the Kukidolong area near Jharnapani on National Highway-29 on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the morning when a Tata truck (MN01AA 0272) coming from the opposite side hit a Kohima-bound regional taxi (EECO van NL07T 0757) killing three persons (all males) on the spot and injuring five others in the area. The truck was coming from Imphal.

The Two of the injured, both males, succumbed to their injuries after they were rushed to the Christian Institute of Health Sciences and Research (CIHSR) in Dimapur.

Three others injured (all males), including the driver of the van, are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Deputy commissioner of police (Crime) and Dimapur police PRO, in a release, said though the truck driver fled after the incident, a police escort team of Nagaland deputy chief minister Y Patton intercepted the fleeing driver and truck at New Chumoukedima area after a hot chase.

The driver and the truck have been taken into custody, the release said. A case has been registered in this connection.

Deputy CM Patton expressed grief over the incident.

“Deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident that took place near ICAR, Medziphema, in which several people lost their lives. Kudos to the officers, who also are my escort team members, for their brisk action and apprehending the fleeing culprit,” he tweeted.