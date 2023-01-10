Dimapur: Fifteen tribal hohos (bodies) of Nagaland have reiterated their appeal to the government of India to seriously and sincerely bring about an honourable and acceptable solution to the protracted Indo-Naga issue before the assembly elections in the state and without further delay.

Stressing that solution to the issue is due, the 15 tribal bodies, in a release issued by their media bureau, on Tuesday urged the Centre not to hoodwink the innocent Nagas with another “sugar-coated slogan or phases”. They sought to point out that before the 2018 assembly polls in Nagaland, the Naga people wanted a “solution not election” but the “sugar-coated” phrase “election for solution” of the ruling BJP government had swayed the innocent Nagas then, which now an “inkling of deception and distrust”.

“Therefore, the government of India should seriously look into this very matter without further delay and as such, bring about ‘solution before election’ if it is serious and diligent enough to solve this protracted issue,” the release said.

The tribal bodies said they are once again compelled to issue this press release that reflects the sincere desire of the Naga people for an early solution.

They also pointed out that they had met all the interlocutors for the Naga talks and even apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a representation on July 24, 2021, of an early acceptable solution which is and was the utmost desire of all the Naga people.

They recalled that the six tribes under the Eastern Naga People’s Organisation and eight tribes of Nagaland had a deliberation on August 31, 2019, in Dimapur wherein they had unanimously resolved to support the ongoing peace talks between the government of India and different Naga political groups for an early solution.