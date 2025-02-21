Naga students push for 80% job quota at Nagaland University

Kohima: The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has called for reserving 80% of teaching and non-teaching positions at Nagaland University for indigenous Nagas, citing concerns over employment stability and adequate local representation at the institution.

In a letter addressed to the Vice Chancellor, the NSF pointed out that non-indigenous staff members often serve brief tenures before seeking transfers, disrupting academic continuity. “Their short tenures lead to frequent interruptions in the academic environment,” the letter stated.

The federation argued that local representation is in line with Article 371(A) of the Indian Constitution, which protects Naga rights over land, resources, and customs. The NSF also highlighted the issue of qualified Naga youth facing unemployment despite having the necessary credentials, making such a reservation crucial for their future.

Additionally, the NSF raised concerns about virtual interviews for faculty positions, calling for in-person interviews to ensure fairness, transparency, and to avoid potential malpractice.

The federation warned that it would remain vigilant during all teaching and non-teaching recruitments to ensure that Naga candidates are not overlooked.

Signed by NSF President Medovi Rhi and Education Secretary Temjentoshi, the letter emphasized that having local faculty would better align the university with Nagaland’s socio-cultural values while ensuring stable and long-term service.