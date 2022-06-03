Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met members of the core committee of the Nagaland government for Naga political talks.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the convenor of the Northeast Democratic Alliance (NEDA), met the core committee led by Nagaland CM Nephiu Rio.

The meeting which continued till late in the night on Friday, was attended by Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio, Rajya Sabha MP Phangnon Konyak and 16 other MLAs who are members of the committee.

Former Nagaland chief minister and chairman of the UDA – TR Zeliang was also present in the meeting.

Earlier, the NSCN-IM and also the Nagaland government’s core committee, in a meeting, had mulled roping in the services of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in the ongoing Indo-Naga political talks.

The Nagaland government’s core committee for Naga political issue had proposed the name of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for facilitating the ongoing peace talks between the NSCN-IM and the government of India.

The NSCN-IM had raised no objection to the proposal of inclusion of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in the talks as “he is listened to by both the stakeholders and the centre”.

Recently, the NSCN-IM in its “emergency national assembly” had resolved to stand firm on its demand for a separate flag and constitution, saying: “No solution without flag and constitution.”