Dimapur: The Naga Hoho urged the Nagaland government to initiate oil and natural gas exploration in consultation with relevant stakeholders to achieve economic independence for the Nagas.

The hoho emphasized that Nagaland’s economy needs a boost through the exploration and production of petroleum, oil, and natural gas as viable resources.

It recommended creating a clear roadmap for the early resumption of oil exploration in the state.

Regarding ongoing talks between Assam and Nagaland over oil exploration and royalty sharing in disturbed areas, the hoho insisted that any exploration in disputed border zones should follow models from both states. It called for both governments to sign the oil exploration and production license and demanded an immediate halt to all oil activities in these areas until an agreement is reached.

The hoho also stressed the importance of considering the opinions of all Nagas in negotiations over oil royalties.

It pointed out that Nagaland is part of the Assam Arakan Basin, which holds significant hydrocarbon potential, and has attracted petroleum explorers since pre-partition days. The hoho believes the chances of finding hydrocarbons throughout the Naga Hills are high.

The hoho urged Naga people to consider the benefits and local economic impact of discovering fossil fuel deposits in Nagaland.

Acknowledging future technological advancements that will replace non-renewable energy, the hoho questioned whether Nagaland is prepared to stay competitive.

Citing Article 371A, the hoho reminded that the state holds exclusive rights over its land and resources and urged the government to strengthen the Nagaland Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulations, 2012, which govern oil and natural gas exploration in the state. However, it noted that land and resource ownership issues remain contested.