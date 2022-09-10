KOHIMA: At a time when the ongoing Naga peace talks have hit a roadblock, reports have emerged that the Government of India is mulling to incorporate the Naga Constitution – the Yehzabo – into the Indian constitution.

Moreover, reports also claim that the Centre has agreed for a civil and cultural flag for the Nagas.

“The Yehzabo will be incorporated into the Indian constitution by presenting a Bill in Parliament. As far as flag is concerned, it will only be used for civil and cultural functions, but not in any government function,” a senior government official was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

Meanwhile, the same report also stated that Nagaland deputy chief minister Y Patton has informed that the vexed Naga political issue should get resolved before the assembly elections in the state in March 2023.

“The Centre is clear that there cannot be two constitutions and two flags in the country. The NSCN-IM is stuck on the demand for a separate flag and constitution,” Nagaland deputy CM Y Patton reportedly said.