The ministry of home affairs (MHA) committee constituted to recommend measures for withdrawal of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from Nagaland has missed the deadline for submission of its report.

The MHA committee, which was constituted in December last year, was supposed to submit its report of recommendations withing 45 days.

Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio had earlier claimed that the committee needed to submit its report of recommendations within 45 days (by February 9).

However, The Hindu reported that it has accessed the MHA order stating that the committee is to make “suitable recommendations” within three months (March 26).

According to the report, NPF leader TR Zeliang informed that the committee has sought an extension for three-months.

There has been rising demand for withdrawal of AFSPA from Nagaland and the Northeast as a whole, following the December 4 killing of civilians by security forces in Nagaland’s Mon district.

At least 13 civilians were gunned down by commandos of the 21 para special forces of the Indian Army on December 4 in a botched counter-insurgency operations.

The rising demand for withdrawal of AFSPA from Nagaland compelled the Centre to constitute a committee to make recommendations.