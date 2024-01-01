Dimapur: As the New Year 2024 sets in, senior Congress leader and former Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee president K Therie questioned the Christian community in Nagaland whether they should continue to support the BJP government at the Centre, alleging that the present government’s “outcry” since it took over the rein in 2014 has been to “eliminate the Christians from India”.

Extending his New Year greetings, Therie said India is changing towards a Hindu state and that the socialist and secular principles have been removed from the Constitution of India.

“We also have witnessed that the religious divide has become a reality in India. Religious projects are now projected as national programmes, spending taxpayers’ money,” the former Nagaland minister said.

Alleging that the Christians in the cow belts are no longer safe to identify themselves as Christians, Therie said to galvanize Hindutva in the Northeast, the Kuki-Zo issue in Manipur is also a process of eliminating Christianity in the nation.

He said the RSS/BJP have chosen Manipur because of the political and religious dominant position of the Meiteis who are mostly Hindus.

“The plan is not sudden but well pre-conceived and organized,” he said.

Therie further alleged that the BJP government in Manipur had allowed Arambai Teggol and Meitei Leepu, the two Meitei organisations, to loot more than 10,000 sophisticated arms and over six lakh ammunition to finish the Christians.

“They have the support of the government. They have burnt 29 villages to ashes and destroyed over 350 churches,” he said.

Therie also said 96 bodies of Christians are still lying in the mortuary while the Christians living in the Manipur Valley have lost material properties and dwellings to live in.

“The Prime Minister of India had not shown any concern in eight months. He is standing adamant looking sideways in Manipur. He is the modern Nebuchadnezzar. There were only three Christians who defied his order,” he added.