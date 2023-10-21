KOHIMA: Former chief minister of Nagaland Shurhozelie Liezietsu has stepped down as the president of the Naga People’s Front (NPF).

Liezietsu stepped down as president of the NPF after being in the post for almost twenty (20) years.

Shurhozelie Liezietsu made a formal announcement of his decision to step down as NPF president during the party’s general convention cum foundation day celebrations in Kohima on Saturday (October 21).

According to reports, Apong Pongener, the working president of NPF, is likely to take over as the party’s next chief.

Liezietsu announced his decision to step down as NPF president after the party’s secretary general Achumbemo Kikon informed that the former Nagaland chief minister has decided to retire from active politics.

Kikon said, “It is an emotional moment as our dear president Dr Liezietsu will be retiring from active politics and also from the party.”

Liezietsu has been involved in politics in Nagaland since 1969.

It may be mentioned here that Shurhozelie Liezietsu had also served as the chief minister of Nagaland for few months in 2017.