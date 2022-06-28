DIMAPUR: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will attend the Nagaland CSR and Investment Conclave 2022 scheduled to be held on July 4 and 5.

Nagaland chief secretary J Alam informed this while addressing the meeting of the administrative heads of departments and heads of departments at the Nagaland civil secretariat conference hall in Kohima on Tuesday.

Alam said the CSR conclave is the first of its kind in Nagaland which is being organised by the Investment and Development Authority Nagaland (IDAN). He directed all government departments to extend full attention towards success of the programme.

Alam also informed that the state government plans to implement e-pension at the earliest. He said the areas of reforms need to be addressed for proper functioning of the government.

He was optimistic that the new technologies can be implemented successfully for ease of doing business since the state has able officers.

IDAN CEO Alemtemshi Jamir, while briefing the officers, said the CSR conclave is a step towards the many positive changes coming to the state. He said various cooperate companies have shown their interest in investing in Nagaland.

He said there will be business-to-business and business-to-government interactions and bankers’ conclave during the event as well.

He sought cooperation and support from the officers of the state government for success of the programme.