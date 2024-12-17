Dimapur: The Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) has agreed to a temporary arrangement proposed by the Government of India (GoI) for Frontier Nagaland (FNT).

The decision was made following a crucial tripartite meeting held in New Delhi on December 13.

The meeting, which was convened after discussions between the ENPO and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Committee in August, was attended by representatives from the Centre, the Nagaland Government, and the ENPO.

While the ENPO’s primary demand remains a separate statehood for Eastern Nagaland, the organization has accepted the FNT proposal as an interim solution.

“The Demand of the People of Eastern Nagaland is for a separate Statehood ‘Frontier Nagaland. However, the ENPO having considered the difficulties of the Government of India at the present juncture had decided to temporarily accept the offer of the GOI for FNT, a Unique Arrangement with Executive, Legislative and Financial Autonomy,” the ENPO said in a statement.

The FNT arrangement offers a unique framework with executive, legislative, and financial autonomy for the region.

The ENPO expressed optimism about the ongoing negotiations, stating that it has confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to fulfill the FNT proposal in the interest of the people of Eastern Nagaland.

A subsequent round of discussions is scheduled for early January 2025 to address remaining issues and finalize the FNT arrangement.