Imphal: Security forces on Sunday recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition, explosives and other combat materials from Kangpokpi district of Manipur.

The weapons were recovered by a joint team of the Manipur police and Assam Rifles during a search operation targeting the hideouts of miscreants.

Based on intelligence inputs regarding armed miscreants planning attacks on rival groups, the joint team launched a search operation in the hill ranges of L Jangnomphai and Freedom villages in the district.

During the operation, the armed miscreants fled the area upon seeing the security forces approaching, leaving their weapons behind.

The operation resulted in the recovery of a 7.62 mm Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), a 9mm pistol, a single-barrel gun, a double-barrelled gun, an improvised mortar, four 36-hand grenades, four Stardyne 90 explosives and four electric detonators.

Other recoveries include eight live rounds of ammunition, a tube launcher, three detonators of 36 hand grenades, a walkie-talkie set and four anti-riot shells.

The seized weapons cache was later handed over to the local police.

In another operation conducted in the jungle area of Khunkho Kuki village, the joint team recovered a .22 rifle, a .303 rifle, 49 live rounds of ammunition and a magazine.