Dimapur: The Eastern Nagaland Students Federation (ENSF) will hold a walkathon in all administrative and tribal headquarters under eastern Nagaland on October 7 in support of the Eastern Naga People’s Organisation’s (ENPO) demand for a separate ‘Frontier Nagaland’.

The student body urged for mass participation in the walkathon which will be held as the first phase of agitation towards the ENPO’s separate state demand.

On August 26, 2022, the ENPO resolved to abstain from participating in any state or central election process till its demand for a separate ‘Frontier Nagaland’ state is fulfilled.

While there would be restrictions on all offices and commercial establishments and businesses during the programme in eastern Nagaland, the district administration, police, paramilitary, medical, fire and emergency services will be exempted, the ENSF said.

It asked its seven tribal federating units—Chang Wedoshi Setshang, Konyak Students Union, Khiamniungan Students’ Union, Phom Students’ Conference, Tikhir Student’ Union, United Sangtam Students’ Conference and Yimkhiung Akherü Arihako —to make logistical arrangements in their respective areas for the walkathon.

The ENSF said the nature and background of ‘Frontier Nagaland’ and the history of eastern Nagaland will be expounded in respective tribal vernacular language in order to enhance a comprehensive knowledge to the masses.

It said the agitation will be strictly carried out in all its jurisdictions and cautioned that no leniency will be shown to any defaulters.

The ENSF urged the public to get prepared for any “groundbreaking initiative” in the event of a tepid response.

It also appealed to the people of eastern Nagaland who are residing outside to extend prayer and support in any manner possible.

“At this crucial juncture on the backdrop of Frontier Nagaland/statehood demand, if any organisation or individual(s) holding post in any frontal organisation in any capacity trying to jeopardize the ultimate inspiration for Frontier Nagaland, the federation will initiate a stringent action against the defaulters, in public domain,” the ENSF said in a release earlier.